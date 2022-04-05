MK Dons 2-1 Crewe Alexandra: Dons move into the top two with victory
MK Dons take on bottom side Crewe Alexandra tonight.
MK Dons are in action against Crewe Alexandra this evening. Liam Manning’s side will look to make it 14 games unbeaten tonight.
MK Dons 2-1 Crewe Alexandra - FULL TIME
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:53
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Crewe Alexandra
That late goal ruining the clean sheet will disappoint Manning but it’s another win on the board for MK Dons as they move into the top two with victory.
Stoppage time: GOAL Crewe get a goal back
Liam Manning will be furious with that as Bassala Sambou hooks a cross through a crowd of players to get one back for the visitors.
81 mins: Dons make their final change
Matt Smith comes on to replace Josh McEachran.
Really nothing to report from this second half. A cruise for Dons thus far, with no chances at either end.
More eyes, of course, on the other scores around League One.
64 mins: Double sub for Dons
Wickham replaces Mo Eisa. Not a lot to fee off for Eisa tonight
Theo Corbeanu also coming on for goal-scorer Troy Parrott
55 mins: A bitty start to the second half
Much like the opening stages of the first half, the second hasn’t really whet the whistle all that much, but Dons look confident with their advantage and want to add to it.
Second half
MK Dons kick-off the second half.
Two changes at the break for Crewe in a bid to get something out of this game.
HALF TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
A bit of a cruise that in the end for MK Dons. Parrott’s goal dropped Crewe heads with a brilliant lob coming from relatively nothing, while Coventry’s goal put Dons firmly in control.
39 mins: GOAL Coventry with his first for the club!
Coventry picks the ball up in the centre of the park, it looked for all the world KKH would have it but the West Ham man races through, it opens up in front of him and from the edge of the box, he blasts past Richards for MK Dons to double their lead!
2-0!
37 mins: Oh referee...
After three penalties weren’t given and an offside flag was wrongly raised on Saturday, have we got another one of ‘those’ referees tonight? Kesler-Hayden races clear and on goal, Scott Kashket appears to clip the teenager’s heels as he bears down on the keeper but not even a foul is awarded.