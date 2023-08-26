News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - Dons hold on to win again

MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon to take Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - FULL TIME

Show new updates
17:08 BST

View from the press box

Whatever happens to MK Dons at half-time in these games, it’s not for the good. Though they weren’t really at their best in the first-half, they were distinctly second-best throughout the second and it made life much more nervous for them as a result.

Molyneux’s goal was a good one, and chances for Doncaster weren’t great after that, but their pressure made for a nervous 45 minutes, especially with the number of corners and blocked shots they had.

It was a scary time, but Dons have done enough once again to secure the points.

Top of the league...

16:58 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Hanging on at the end though they were, with Doncaster throwing everything and the keeper at Dons in the latter stages, Graham Alexander’s side have held on to make it four wins in five!

16:52 BST

90+3mins: Harvie to the rescue

Rowe looked in there as he lifted the ball over MacGillivray, but Harvie heads it behind for another Doncaster corner.

16:49 BST

90 mins: Stoppage time

Eight minutes to be added on here as Dons look to hold out

16:44 BST

85 mins: Dons should have a penalty

Outrageous. Dennis gets past Wood who goes down, takes out the striker in the box, but the referee waves everything on. Wow.

16:39 BST

81 mins: Eisa limps off

He hasn’t looked right since he took that knock about 20 minutes ago, he’s replaced by Brooklyn Ilunga

16:36 BST

77 mins: Flag’s up

Rovers fans thought they were level, but the flag is up straight away on Ironside as his header loops past MacGillivray.

16:34 BST

76 mins: Hunter time

Ash Hunter got two assists last week, Dons could do with some of his creativity in these closing stages as he replaces Tommy Smith.

16:31 BST

71 mins: Doncaster putting pressure on

Twice in quick succession the visitors have had chances to get level, but Cameron Norman did well to get something on Maxwell’s effort, before a header from the resultant goes wide of the mark.

Whatever Grant McCann said at half-time certainly worked.

16:22 BST

62 mins: Double sub for the home side

Leko does not look happy again about coming off, especially with Mo Eisa getting treatment on the sidelines. But he makes way, as does Dawson Devoy as they are replaced by Matt Dennis and MJ Williams

