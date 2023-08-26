MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - Dons hold on to win again
MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon to take Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK
MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - FULL TIME
View from the press box
Whatever happens to MK Dons at half-time in these games, it’s not for the good. Though they weren’t really at their best in the first-half, they were distinctly second-best throughout the second and it made life much more nervous for them as a result.
Molyneux’s goal was a good one, and chances for Doncaster weren’t great after that, but their pressure made for a nervous 45 minutes, especially with the number of corners and blocked shots they had.
It was a scary time, but Dons have done enough once again to secure the points.
Top of the league...
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers
Hanging on at the end though they were, with Doncaster throwing everything and the keeper at Dons in the latter stages, Graham Alexander’s side have held on to make it four wins in five!
90+3mins: Harvie to the rescue
Rowe looked in there as he lifted the ball over MacGillivray, but Harvie heads it behind for another Doncaster corner.
90 mins: Stoppage time
Eight minutes to be added on here as Dons look to hold out
85 mins: Dons should have a penalty
Outrageous. Dennis gets past Wood who goes down, takes out the striker in the box, but the referee waves everything on. Wow.
81 mins: Eisa limps off
He hasn’t looked right since he took that knock about 20 minutes ago, he’s replaced by Brooklyn Ilunga
77 mins: Flag’s up
Rovers fans thought they were level, but the flag is up straight away on Ironside as his header loops past MacGillivray.
76 mins: Hunter time
Ash Hunter got two assists last week, Dons could do with some of his creativity in these closing stages as he replaces Tommy Smith.
71 mins: Doncaster putting pressure on
Twice in quick succession the visitors have had chances to get level, but Cameron Norman did well to get something on Maxwell’s effort, before a header from the resultant goes wide of the mark.
Whatever Grant McCann said at half-time certainly worked.
62 mins: Double sub for the home side
Leko does not look happy again about coming off, especially with Mo Eisa getting treatment on the sidelines. But he makes way, as does Dawson Devoy as they are replaced by Matt Dennis and MJ Williams