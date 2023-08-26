News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - Relive the game at Stadium MK

MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon to take Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - FULL TIME

Show new updates
13:38 BST

Pre-match facts and stats

MK Dons are back at Stadium MK this afternoon
MK Dons are back at Stadium MK this afternoon

Read the form guide as we run up to team news at 2pm

14:02 BST

Team news for MK Dons

MJ Williams picked up a knock against Crawley Town last week. Pic: Jane Russell
MJ Williams picked up a knock against Crawley Town last week. Pic: Jane Russell

MJ Williams returns to the substitute’s bench as Graham Alexander keeps with the same team which started this time last week. Williams, who missed the game with Colchester, has overcome his injury which kept him out against Colchester.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Tucker, Smith, Harvie, Norman, Robson, Gilbey, Devoy, Eisa, Leko

Subs: Harness, Williams, Grant, Ilunga, Hunter, Dean, Dennis

14:09 BST

Doncaster’s side to face MK Dons

15:00 BST

Kick-off

We’re underway, Mo Eisa kicks off

15:01 BST

1 min: Bright start

Corr Dons on the front foot immediately. Harvie and Eisa get into the area and fizz the ball across the face of goal, but Cameron Norman cannot convert from the far side.

15:04 BST

2 mins: Doncaster spurn good chances

Two quick chances in succession for Doncaster, Modou Faal with both and failed to score with both too. The first he should do better with, unmarked in the centre and fires wide, while the second is a tame effort into the arms of MacGillivray.

15:10 BST

7 mins: Dons let off again

MacGillivray gets enough behind Rowe’s strike but it loops up, Ironside looks set to tap it in but he clatters into Harvie. It was either going to be a foul or offside, the whistle goes for one of them.

Dons living on the edge really.

15:16 BST

13 mins: Patchy start for the hosts

Dons are looking a little second best here so far. A bit scrappy from both sides, but it’s Doncaster who look most dangerous. Leko and Eisa unable to really get involved because the ball simply isn’t getting to them

15:18 BST

16 mins: GOAL! Harvie opens the scoring

What do I know eh? From thinking Dons weren’t playing well and looked second best, they’ve opened the scoring!

Leko capitalised on a slip, turns to shoot, it’s deflected into the path of Harvie who is left with the simple task of slotting home from close range!

Dons are in front!

15:19 BST

17 mins: Change to make it two

Leko at the heart of the move again, this time driving Dons forward on the right, the ball comes to Harvie again, his cross this time falls for Gilbey but his strike is into the chest of keeper Lawlor

