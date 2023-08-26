MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - Relive the game at Stadium MK
MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon to take Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons 2-1 Doncaster Rovers - FULL TIME
Pre-match facts and stats
Team news for MK Dons
MJ Williams returns to the substitute’s bench as Graham Alexander keeps with the same team which started this time last week. Williams, who missed the game with Colchester, has overcome his injury which kept him out against Colchester.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Tucker, Smith, Harvie, Norman, Robson, Gilbey, Devoy, Eisa, Leko
Subs: Harness, Williams, Grant, Ilunga, Hunter, Dean, Dennis
Doncaster’s side to face MK Dons
Kick-off
We’re underway, Mo Eisa kicks off
1 min: Bright start
Corr Dons on the front foot immediately. Harvie and Eisa get into the area and fizz the ball across the face of goal, but Cameron Norman cannot convert from the far side.
2 mins: Doncaster spurn good chances
Two quick chances in succession for Doncaster, Modou Faal with both and failed to score with both too. The first he should do better with, unmarked in the centre and fires wide, while the second is a tame effort into the arms of MacGillivray.
7 mins: Dons let off again
MacGillivray gets enough behind Rowe’s strike but it loops up, Ironside looks set to tap it in but he clatters into Harvie. It was either going to be a foul or offside, the whistle goes for one of them.
Dons living on the edge really.
13 mins: Patchy start for the hosts
Dons are looking a little second best here so far. A bit scrappy from both sides, but it’s Doncaster who look most dangerous. Leko and Eisa unable to really get involved because the ball simply isn’t getting to them
16 mins: GOAL! Harvie opens the scoring
What do I know eh? From thinking Dons weren’t playing well and looked second best, they’ve opened the scoring!
Leko capitalised on a slip, turns to shoot, it’s deflected into the path of Harvie who is left with the simple task of slotting home from close range!
Dons are in front!
17 mins: Change to make it two
Leko at the heart of the move again, this time driving Dons forward on the right, the ball comes to Harvie again, his cross this time falls for Gilbey but his strike is into the chest of keeper Lawlor