MK Dons 2-1 Harrogate Town - Gilbey's rocket wins it at the death for Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Jan 2025, 18:35 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 21:42 BST
MK Dons will be looking for their first win since New Year’s Day when they take on Harrogate Town this evening

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Harrogate Town - LIVE

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:41 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Harrogate Town

That was a horrible, horrible game, but somehow Dons have won it.

Harrogate looked like they’d get what they deserved when they equalised in the 92nd minute, but Alex Gilbey’s thunderbolt wins it a minute later.

Three points, but not a pretty three points.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:37 BST

94 mins: GOAL! Dons lead !

Oh my word, what a hit by Alex Gilbey! A stunning volley! 2-1!

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

92 mins: GOAL - Harrogate are level

It’s what they’ve deserved, both Dons and Harrogate.

The corner is half-cleared, typically, and it has dropped to Zico Asare on the edge of the box who fires it on goal, in off the upright via a deflection.

It’s 1-1

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:33 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:32 BST

88 mins: Over the bar

Dragged up field by one-shoed Gilbey, Dons carve a bit of a chance eventually, Lemonheigh-Evans though heads over at the back post

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:29 BST

85 mins: Glorious chance

If Harrogate could finish this could be a cricket score. Dons let Asare barge through, but just as it looks as though he will pull the trigger, his team-mate Taylor takes it off his toe and fires wide

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:24 BST

80 mins: Harrogate changes

Cornelius and Bilongo make way for Asare and Cursons

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:18 BST

76 mins: Another effort

Tomlinson scuffs one through a crowd, it’s deflected just wide for a corner

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:18 BST

75 mins: Header

Charlie Waller nearly gets his first league goal for Dons there, heading Crowley’s free-kick but Belshaw tips it over

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:16 BST

73 mins: Harrogate change

Hill replaces Sutton for the visitors

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:15 BST

71 mins: A chance

Out of nowhere, Gilbey wins the ball in the centre-circle and spots Belshaw miles off his line he takes aim from 45 yards but it drops just wide.

O’Reilly replaces Joe White

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:13 BST

70 mins: Booked

Another one into the book - Lemonheigh-Evans fouls on the touchline

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:13 BST

69 mins: What are we seeing?

Have Dons downed tools or something? They’re watching the ball bounce around in their box, Sims takes a swing at the loose ball and watches it hit the post.

Dons have been dreadful tonight. Dreadful.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:12 BST

68 mins: Booked

Weird challenge to make from Gilbey, sliding in from miles away, catches the lad from behind and goes into the book

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:08 BST

64 mins: Oh no

Surely not... Connor Lemonheigh-Evans has been on the pitch all of 30 seconds, he’s taken a big blow and needs treatment...

Tommi O’Reilly is ready to potentially replace him

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:07 BST

63 mins: Changes

A few cheers from the home fans as Scott Hogan’s number goes up to come off, he’s replaced by Callun Hendry.

Aaron Nemane also comes off, replaced by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

For Harrogate, they replace Sanderson with Muldoon

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:05 BST

60 mins: Poor poor poor

The fans are really growing tired of this now, groans every time Dons go backwards because they just cant go over the half-way line before going backwards again.

I don’t profess to know what the game-plan is, but it can’t be to be this bad

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:58 BST

55 mins: Header over

Set-piece this time from Dons, headed half-clear to KTS, he clips it back in, Nemane does it again and Gilbey heads over

