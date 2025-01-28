MK Dons 2-1 Harrogate Town - Gilbey's rocket wins it at the death for Dons
MK Dons vs Harrogate Town - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Harrogate Town
That was a horrible, horrible game, but somehow Dons have won it.
Harrogate looked like they’d get what they deserved when they equalised in the 92nd minute, but Alex Gilbey’s thunderbolt wins it a minute later.
Three points, but not a pretty three points.
94 mins: GOAL! Dons lead !
Oh my word, what a hit by Alex Gilbey! A stunning volley! 2-1!
92 mins: GOAL - Harrogate are level
It’s what they’ve deserved, both Dons and Harrogate.
The corner is half-cleared, typically, and it has dropped to Zico Asare on the edge of the box who fires it on goal, in off the upright via a deflection.
It’s 1-1
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
88 mins: Over the bar
Dragged up field by one-shoed Gilbey, Dons carve a bit of a chance eventually, Lemonheigh-Evans though heads over at the back post
85 mins: Glorious chance
If Harrogate could finish this could be a cricket score. Dons let Asare barge through, but just as it looks as though he will pull the trigger, his team-mate Taylor takes it off his toe and fires wide
80 mins: Harrogate changes
Cornelius and Bilongo make way for Asare and Cursons
76 mins: Another effort
Tomlinson scuffs one through a crowd, it’s deflected just wide for a corner
75 mins: Header
Charlie Waller nearly gets his first league goal for Dons there, heading Crowley’s free-kick but Belshaw tips it over
73 mins: Harrogate change
Hill replaces Sutton for the visitors
71 mins: A chance
Out of nowhere, Gilbey wins the ball in the centre-circle and spots Belshaw miles off his line he takes aim from 45 yards but it drops just wide.
O’Reilly replaces Joe White
70 mins: Booked
Another one into the book - Lemonheigh-Evans fouls on the touchline
69 mins: What are we seeing?
Have Dons downed tools or something? They’re watching the ball bounce around in their box, Sims takes a swing at the loose ball and watches it hit the post.
Dons have been dreadful tonight. Dreadful.
68 mins: Booked
Weird challenge to make from Gilbey, sliding in from miles away, catches the lad from behind and goes into the book
64 mins: Oh no
Surely not... Connor Lemonheigh-Evans has been on the pitch all of 30 seconds, he’s taken a big blow and needs treatment...
Tommi O’Reilly is ready to potentially replace him
63 mins: Changes
A few cheers from the home fans as Scott Hogan’s number goes up to come off, he’s replaced by Callun Hendry.
Aaron Nemane also comes off, replaced by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.
For Harrogate, they replace Sanderson with Muldoon
60 mins: Poor poor poor
The fans are really growing tired of this now, groans every time Dons go backwards because they just cant go over the half-way line before going backwards again.
I don’t profess to know what the game-plan is, but it can’t be to be this bad
55 mins: Header over
Set-piece this time from Dons, headed half-clear to KTS, he clips it back in, Nemane does it again and Gilbey heads over
