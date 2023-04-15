MK Dons 2-2 Cheltenham Town - Relive the game as it happened at Stadium MK
MK Dons conceded deep into stoppage time as they were forced to share the spoils of a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Saturday
Here’s how the game played out at Stadium MK
MK Dons 2-2 Cheltenham Town - FULL TIME
Pre-match stats
Both sides head into the game this afternoon in very good form, considering their respective league positions
Edging closer to safety
MK Dons’ League One safety is not going to be secured this afternoon, but every point they pick up is edging Mark Jackson’s side closer to the line.
“We've got an enormous amount of work to do,” said Jackson. “We know the magnitude of what we've got ahead of us. We've been trying to put ourselves in the best possible position, and we're in a good position for it.
“We're in a good frame of mind and in good form, so we just have to take that forward.”
Jackson on Cheltenham
Mark Jackson
We know Cheltenham can be really dangerous. They're on the same run as us, so if we're confident and in a good mindset, they must be too. We've got to be ready for their threats, and we have to be ready to execute what we want to do.
It will be about what we do, sticking to our identity, but we'll have to be mindful of what they bring.
Elliott on MK Dons
Wade Elliott
They had a big transition of players in the summer. Naturally, that will take some time.
You’ve seen they’re unbeaten in their last six and have pulled out some very good results. They don’t concede many goals and have a big threat going the other way. You can see they’re on their way to becoming a good side.
Our predicted line-up
Today’s fixtures in League One
Two changes for MK Dons this afternoon
Jack Tucker comes back into the side after recovering from the back injury which kept him out against Derby County on Monday. Jonathan Leko and Henry Lawrence, who scored the equaliser at Pride Park, miss out too, with Grant and Holland starting in behind Eisa.
MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Stewart, Tucker, Jules, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Grant, Hollan, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Robson, Grigg, Leko, Johnson, Lawrence, Devoy
Cheltenham’s side to face MK Dons
Big result at the bottom of League One
Cambridge, playing Peterborough in one of the early kick-offs, have moved with within two points of MK Dons with a fine 2-0 win at the Abbey Stadium
Kick-off
Cheltenham get the game underway