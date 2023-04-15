News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-2 Cheltenham Town - Relive the game as it happened at Stadium MK

MK Dons conceded deep into stoppage time as they were forced to share the spoils of a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Saturday

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

Here’s how the game played out at Stadium MK

MK Dons 2-2 Cheltenham Town - FULL TIME

11:08 BST

Pre-match stats

Both sides head into the game this afternoon in very good form, considering their respective league positions

11:14 BST

Edging closer to safety

Mark Jackson Mark Jackson
Mark Jackson

MK Dons’ League One safety is not going to be secured this afternoon, but every point they pick up is edging Mark Jackson’s side closer to the line.

“We've got an enormous amount of work to do,” said Jackson. “We know the magnitude of what we've got ahead of us. We've been trying to put ourselves in the best possible position, and we're in a good position for it.

“We're in a good frame of mind and in good form, so we just have to take that forward.”

11:15 BST

Jackson on Cheltenham

Mark Jackson celebrates earning a point against Derby County on Easter MondayMark Jackson celebrates earning a point against Derby County on Easter Monday
Mark Jackson celebrates earning a point against Derby County on Easter Monday

We know Cheltenham can be really dangerous. They're on the same run as us, so if we're confident and in a good mindset, they must be too. We've got to be ready for their threats, and we have to be ready to execute what we want to do.

It will be about what we do, sticking to our identity, but we'll have to be mindful of what they bring.

Mark Jackson
11:16 BST

Elliott on MK Dons

7 months 22 days7 months 22 days
7 months 22 days

They had a big transition of players in the summer. Naturally, that will take some time.

You’ve seen they’re unbeaten in their last six and have pulled out some very good results. They don’t concede many goals and have a big threat going the other way. You can see they’re on their way to becoming a good side.

Wade Elliott
11:17 BST

Our predicted line-up

13:30 BST

Today’s fixtures in League One

Today’s fixtures elsewhere in League OneToday’s fixtures elsewhere in League One
Today’s fixtures elsewhere in League One
14:02 BSTUpdated 14:03 BST

Two changes for MK Dons this afternoon

Jack Tucker returns to the side to face Cheltenham after missing out against DerbyJack Tucker returns to the side to face Cheltenham after missing out against Derby
Jack Tucker returns to the side to face Cheltenham after missing out against Derby

Jack Tucker comes back into the side after recovering from the back injury which kept him out against Derby County on Monday. Jonathan Leko and Henry Lawrence, who scored the equaliser at Pride Park, miss out too, with Grant and Holland starting in behind Eisa.

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Stewart, Tucker, Jules, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Grant, Hollan, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Robson, Grigg, Leko, Johnson, Lawrence, Devoy

14:03 BST

Cheltenham’s side to face MK Dons

14:48 BST

Big result at the bottom of League One

Cambridge, playing Peterborough in one of the early kick-offs, have moved with within two points of MK Dons with a fine 2-0 win at the Abbey Stadium

15:00 BST

Kick-off

Cheltenham get the game underway

