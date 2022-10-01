MK Dons 2-3 Peterborough United - Dons pull two back late on but suffer defeat
MK Dons take on Peterborough United in League One this afternoon at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on Peterborough United in League One this afternoon at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 2-3 Peterborough United - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:04
Read the report
Dons beaten again despite late flurry of goals
MK Dons 2-3 Peterborough United
View from the press box
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-3 Peterborough United
A late flurry of life, too little too late. Bizarre finish to the game really, after half an hour of utter nothingness from the hosts.
90 mins: GOAL! Surely not...!
Matt Smith lobs Bergstrom to make it 3-2!
Surely not with three mins of stoppage time still to go...!
90 mins: GOAL - Harvie gets one back
Cracking finish from Dany Harvie to pull one back.
84 mins: Barry takes a tumble
A very rare saunter into the Peterborough penalty area for MK Dons, and Barry is sent tumbling to the ground but there’s never a penalty there.
Moments earlier, Joe Ward’s cross almost caught out Jamie Cumming but it hits the bar.
65 mins: Peterborough in total control
Much like the Bolton game a few weeks ago, that goal in the second half has zapped all spirit from Dons. Peterborough look like they can go on and score when they want, and they almost do as Josh Knight heads against the bar.
59 mins: Double change for Dons
Conor Grant makes way for Louie Barry’s first appearance in a month, while Dawson Devoy comes on for Ethan Robson.
54 mins: GOAL - Robson has a shocker
If it wasn’t over before, it is now. A shocker from Robson - his pass to McEachran is nowhere near him and it allows Jones to race through on goal and roll in Peterborough’s third of the afternoon.
51 mins: Grant comes close
Clever from Grant as Harvie takes two men with him, spots Bergstrom slightly off his line and takes aim with a deft one but it’s wide of the mark