MK Dons 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday: Dons’ unbeaten run comes to an end
Last updated: Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 21:51
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday
A shame at the end there not to get something from the game. The flurry of activity was just too little too late, despite Scott Twine’s free kick five minutes into stoppage time.
The unbeaten run ends at 15, they sit third in League One, level with Rotherham and four behind leaders Wigan, but both have a game in hand.
90+5 mins: GOAL Surely not...
Scott Twine with a wonderful free-kick to make it 3-2...
90 mins: Stoppage time...
TEN minutes
87 mins: Wasted chance for Wednesday
Good spot for a free-kick for Wednesday, about 25 yards out, but George Byers puts it well over the bar.
Expect a lot of stoppage time at the end of this one.
76 mins: Dons make their final change
Boos from the Wednesday fans as Theo Corbeanu comes on for Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
The Canadian, on loan from Wolves, was at Hillsborough for the first half of the season.
67 mins: Dons make their second change
David Kasumu replaces Josh McEachran for the remainder of the game.
Barry Bannan down for Wednesday, getting treatment. We’ll get a lot of stoppage time at the end of this one.
57 mins: Eisa leaves the field on a stretcher
It’s bad news for Mo Eisa as he leaves Stadium MK on a stretcher.
Hiram Boateng replaces him.
55 mins: Trouble for Eisa
52 mins: Coventry inches away
What a hit from Conor Coventry - he’s struck that from 30ish yards and it has Peacock-Farrell at full stretch but he can’t get to it, and it thuds against the bar.
Second half
Back underway at Stadium MK