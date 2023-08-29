MK Dons 4-1 Chelsea U21s: Dons cruise to victory in the Trophy
MK Dons 4-1 Chelsea U21s - FULL TIME
FULL TIME! MK Dons 4-1 Chelsea U21s
Pretty routine in the end as Dons simply overpower the young Chelsea side.
Dean with a couple, Leko with a goal and an assist, Dennis with one too.
No injuries, minutes in the tank, blooding some youngsters and a win in the bank. Good evening had.
90+5 mins: Ilunga to the rescue!
Harness gets himself in all sorts of trouble there, McNeilly beats the keeper to the ball on the edge of the box, should have put it away himself but the ball ricochets into the path of Castledine who should just put it home. The flag though goes up but Ilunga does brilliantly to block the shot on the line all the same!
Stoppage time
Seven minutes to be added on here
79 mins: GOAL! Take a bow, Max!
A bit scrappy in the build-up again, Conor Grant tripping over as the ball comes his way, it bounces kindly into the path of Dean, but there was nothing scrappy about his finish as he bends it beautifully into the corner!
4-1
74 mins: Beach with a save
Good work from the Chelsea keeper to deny Dean’s effort from the edge of the box, pushing it away from the on-rushing Hunter to avert danger
72 mins: Anker comes on
Jonathan Leko, with a goal and an assist to his name, makes way for Anker.
70 mins: GOAL! Dean extends the lead
Leko at the heart of the move again, timing his pass brilliantly for Max Dean to fire past keeper Beach to make it 3-1.
Joel Anker waiting on the sidelines to come on now.
65 mins: Hunter gets a yellow
Giving the ball away cheaply in the centre of the park, Hunter turns and in his bid to win it back, slides in on Matos and earns himself a yellow card.
65 mins: Waller with the block
Matos slides Williams in on the overlap, he fires across goal but Charlie Waller, fresh on, does the business to block it behind for a Chelsea corner
64 mins: Over the bar
Good football from Chelsea but Castledine has blasted his strike over the bar from the edge of the box