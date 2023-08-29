News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 4-1 Chelsea U21s: Dons cruise to victory in the Trophy

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 21:00 BST

MK Dons 4-1 Chelsea U21s - FULL TIME

20:59 BST

FULL TIME! MK Dons 4-1 Chelsea U21s

Pretty routine in the end as Dons simply overpower the young Chelsea side.

Dean with a couple, Leko with a goal and an assist, Dennis with one too.

No injuries, minutes in the tank, blooding some youngsters and a win in the bank. Good evening had.

20:57 BST

90+5 mins: Ilunga to the rescue!

Harness gets himself in all sorts of trouble there, McNeilly beats the keeper to the ball on the edge of the box, should have put it away himself but the ball ricochets into the path of Castledine who should just put it home. The flag though goes up but Ilunga does brilliantly to block the shot on the line all the same!

20:51 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes to be added on here

20:42 BST

79 mins: GOAL! Take a bow, Max!

A bit scrappy in the build-up again, Conor Grant tripping over as the ball comes his way, it bounces kindly into the path of Dean, but there was nothing scrappy about his finish as he bends it beautifully into the corner!

4-1

20:35 BST

74 mins: Beach with a save

Good work from the Chelsea keeper to deny Dean’s effort from the edge of the box, pushing it away from the on-rushing Hunter to avert danger

20:32 BST

72 mins: Anker comes on

Jonathan Leko, with a goal and an assist to his name, makes way for Anker.

20:31 BST

70 mins: GOAL! Dean extends the lead

Leko at the heart of the move again, timing his pass brilliantly for Max Dean to fire past keeper Beach to make it 3-1.

Joel Anker waiting on the sidelines to come on now.

20:27 BST

65 mins: Hunter gets a yellow

Giving the ball away cheaply in the centre of the park, Hunter turns and in his bid to win it back, slides in on Matos and earns himself a yellow card.

20:25 BST

65 mins: Waller with the block

Matos slides Williams in on the overlap, he fires across goal but Charlie Waller, fresh on, does the business to block it behind for a Chelsea corner

20:25 BST

64 mins: Over the bar

Good football from Chelsea but Castledine has blasted his strike over the bar from the edge of the box

