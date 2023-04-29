MK Dons 4-4 Barnsley: Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons can secure their League One status in their final game at Stadium MK of the season this afternoon but it will need them to get past Barnsley first
MK Dons 4-4 Barnsley - FULL TIME
Pre-match stats
It’s a big afternoon for MK Dons, as they take on fourth place Barnsley looking to secure their spot in League One next season.
A big weekend in League One
Accrington vs Cambridge is a huge one - Dons could do with a draw there.
Morecambe host Lincoln City - need an Imps win ideally.
Oxford are at Forest Green - if Duncan Ferguson’s side fancy a win, that’d be nice too.
Dons, of course, need anything they can get from Barnsley this afternoon.
Barnsley on the beach?
Michael Duff’s side are secure in fourth - they can’t be caught by Bolton in fifth, and are five points behind Sheffield Wednesday in third with two games remaining. They could put their feet up this afternoon, right?
Nope.
“That’s the balance we need to get,” Duff said. “We need to be fair to the league. We make five subs pretty much every game, if I thought I was devaluing the team I wouldn’t make the subs.
“I think we’ve got a very good squad, that’s a decision we’ll have to make. The team that is picked is based on winning the game. It’s not a case of we’ll rest ten, eleven places going into next week.”
Jackson on today’s game
Mark Jackson
It's our focus, our mindset, and we have to show that determination and passion. There has to be a calmness to execute the game plan too. The boys have been really focused on how we want to approach it and what we want to bring to the table.
It's a pressure game, of course it is, but it's what you want to play football for. No-one wants to be at the bottom of the table but when the pressure comes, you have to stand up and be counted. It's what we want to do.
How MK Dons could line-up
How MK Dons could line-up
MK Dons’ line-up to face Barnsley
One change for MK Dons this afternoon as Conor Grant comes in for Zak Jules, with Sullay Kaikai slotting into wing-back
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Tucker, Kaikai, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Grant, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Devoy, Dean, Jules
Barnsley’s team to face MK Dons
Former Dons in the Barnsley side
Kick-off
Barnsley get the game underway
4 mins: Eisa with a chance
Low chancer from Eisa, keeper unsighted, pokes one through the crowd of defenders but Isted gets down well to keep it out.
First real opportunity the hosts have had, with Barnsley very much in control in the early stages.