MK Dons 4-4 Sutton United - A dramatic draw to end the regular season
MK Dons vs Sutton United - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 4-4 Sutton United
What a bonkers game, a really poor second-half performance from MK Dons in honesty, but it’s done and dusted.
And we’re off to Crawley in the play-offs
Confirmed now
It’s destination Crawley Town, with Crewe getting a late goal
AS IT STANDS
Scores elsewhere, looks like we’re heading to Crawley
Stoppage time - GOAL - Sutton are level
Duke-McKenna’s cross, Harry Smith heads home
88 mins: Terrific save from Kelly
Speculative ball into the box from Sutton, it’s flicked on and Kelly has to fly across to deny it
85 mins: Dons getting lucky
Let off the hook there, MK Dons. Sutton head off the bar before the ball is bundled in, but the referee has blown up for a foul
81 mins: Kemp comes close
Dons win it straight back, Kemp breaks over halfway and with Harrison and Norman in support, Kemp goes it alone but skids it wide
81 mins: Off the bar
Tezgel unleashes Harrison again, this time the Welshman though thumps it against the bar
75 mins: GOAL - Sutton get another
They’re not going down without a fight here, as Sutton get another one back to make it 4-3, Stephen Duke-McKenna with his second
74 mins: More substitutions
Dan Kemp comes on for Kyran Lofthouse
Deon Moore and Tope Fadahunsi replace Ryan Jackson and Harry Beautyman for Sutton