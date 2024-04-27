Live

MK Dons 4-4 Sutton United - A dramatic draw to end the regular season

MK Dons play their final game of the season this afternoon as they host Sutton United at Stadium MK
By Toby Lock
Published 27th Apr 2024, 13:38 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
MK Dons matchday live blogMK Dons matchday live blog
MK Dons matchday live blog

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Sutton United - LIVE

17:00 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 4-4 Sutton United

What a bonkers game, a really poor second-half performance from MK Dons in honesty, but it’s done and dusted.

And we’re off to Crawley in the play-offs

16:58 BST

Confirmed now

It’s destination Crawley Town, with Crewe getting a late goal

16:55 BST

AS IT STANDS

Scores elsewhere, looks like we’re heading to Crawley

16:53 BST

Stoppage time - GOAL - Sutton are level

Duke-McKenna’s cross, Harry Smith heads home

16:50 BST

88 mins: Terrific save from Kelly

Speculative ball into the box from Sutton, it’s flicked on and Kelly has to fly across to deny it

16:47 BST

85 mins: Dons getting lucky

Let off the hook there, MK Dons. Sutton head off the bar before the ball is bundled in, but the referee has blown up for a foul

16:44 BST

81 mins: Kemp comes close

Dons win it straight back, Kemp breaks over halfway and with Harrison and Norman in support, Kemp goes it alone but skids it wide

16:43 BST

81 mins: Off the bar

Tezgel unleashes Harrison again, this time the Welshman though thumps it against the bar

16:38 BST

75 mins: GOAL - Sutton get another

They’re not going down without a fight here, as Sutton get another one back to make it 4-3, Stephen Duke-McKenna with his second

16:37 BST

74 mins: More substitutions

Dan Kemp comes on for Kyran Lofthouse

Deon Moore and Tope Fadahunsi replace Ryan Jackson and Harry Beautyman for Sutton

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sutton UnitedStadium MK