MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons desperately need points, a performance and a confidence boost when they take on Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury, their second League One loss in succession and their seventh in the opening 11 games, saw Liam Manning’s side drop back into the bottom three.

The Gas meanwhile were 2-1 winners at home to Cambridge United at the weekend, a result which lifted them out of the drop zone, above Dons in the process up to 19th spot. It was the second win in a week for Joey Barton’s newly promoted Rovers side, having beaten Crystal Palace U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night. Prior to that, they had to look back to August 13 for their last win.

There have been 16 matches between the sides down the years. Dons have won nine of them, including the last three. During the covid-hit 2019/20 season, Dons were 2-0 winners in both League One games. Rovers have only won one of their eight visits to Milton Keynes, claiming victory over a Dan Micciche side in March 2018.

Dons will be without suspended Dawson Devoy following his red card against Shrewsbury on Saturday, while Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson are still sidelined through injury.

Rovers meanwhile are without Josh Grant, John Marquis and Jerry Lawrence through injury.

Referee Scott Oldham will take charge of the game. In ten games this term, he has dished out 28 bookings. His last Dons game came back in January and the 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Grant Taylor and Conor Farrell will run the lines with Fourth Official Declan Ford.

