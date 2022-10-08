Players must shoulder the blame for Dons defeat to Shrewsbury

A dejected Warren O’Hora said the MK Dons players must take full responsibility for their performance in the first hour of the 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Trialing by two goals at half-time, thanks to Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley strikes for the hosts, Dons gave themselves a lifeline when Zak Jules pulled one back, but Dawson Devoy’s wreckless two-footed challenge on Shipley earned him a red card just before the hour-mark.

Down to ten though, Dons arguably played their best football of the afternoon but their numerical disadvantage made it almost impossible to get back level, despite efforts from Matt Smith and Bradley Johnson, who came off the bench at half-time forcing the issue. The defeat though, their seventh in 11 League One games this term, sees Dons drop back into the bottom three.

Speaking afterwards, captain O’Hora admitted there were some home truths aired in the dressing room at full-time, and said the players, not boss Liam Manning, need to shoulder the blame for the poor performance in the first hour.

“I don't think hurting is the right word - I'm not sure what the word for it is,” he said. “It's tough coming out here after performing like that for 60 minutes with 11 men, and then having an unbelievable reaction with ten. I can't put my finger on it.

“There were a few honest words in the dressing room after that which was definitely needed. The staff have been unbelievable with us, giving every second of their time, every inch they can give us. This is nothing to do with them, this is on the players, every single one of us. We have to be honest with each other. We're much better than that.

“Sometimes, we as individuals need to believe in ourselves from the first minute and we need to play like we did in the last half-an-hour.

“We had nothing to lose, we wanted to go and get a point from the game, but we cannot be 2-0 down at half-time. It gave us an impossible task.