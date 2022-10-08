Ten-man Dons drop back into relegation zone with Shrewsbury defeat

MK Dons dropped back into the bottom three after losing 2-1 to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Looking defensively frail in the first half, Dons found themselves 2-0 down at the interval thanks to goals from Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley.

Zak Jules pulled one back for Dons nine minutes into the second half, but Dawson Devoy, whose corner led to the goal, then flew in two-footed on Shipley four minutes later to reduce the visitors to ten men for the remainder.

While Bradley Johnson and Matt Smith both had chances to rescue an unlikely point for Dons, they would taste defeat for a seventh time this season, dropping Dons back into the League One drop zone.

After their midweek win over West Ham U21s in the week, Liam Manning made six changes to his side to revert to a more recognised starting line-up for the League One game with Shrewsbury. Most notably, Dons lined up with a front three of Will Grigg, Darragh Burns and Matt Dennis - the man who netted both goals against the Hammers in the Papa John's Trophy.

From the off though, Dons looked defensively at risk. Rekeil Pyke and Christian Saydee were having a lot of joy running between the back three of Zak Jules, Warren O'Hora and Jack Tucker, forcing two important saves early on from Jamie Cumming, though Pyke's effort was ruled offside.

While Dons did look threatening on the front foot, none of their eight corners in the first half troubled Harry Burgoyne too much, but their defensive frailty would ultimately cost them as the hosts went in 2-0 to the good at the interval.

Shrewsbury's first came on 24 minutes when Dons could only half-clear a corner, and were caught narrow as Tom Bayliss pulled out wide to fire across Cumming.

The second came in first-half stoppage time when Dons again struggled to clear a routine ball into the mixer, and Jordna Shipley's effort took a deflection off Dan Oyegoke en route into the back of the net.

While Dons looked dead and buried at the break, a double change at the interval appeared to make a big impact, initially at least. The introduction of Bradley Johnson and Matt Smith, for Jack Tucker and Darragh Burns gave Dons more stability in defence and midfield, and Jules' 54th minute header pulled one back for the visitors.

But their task of getting a second was made significantly harder when, just four minutes later, Dawson Devoy's wreckless two-footed lunge on Shipley earned the Irishman a straight red card, reducing Dons to ten for the remainder of the game.

And it zapped any sort of momentum and potential Dons had of going and getting an equaliser. Grigg and Smith both had half-sights of goal, but while the former was denied by a last-ditch tackle Luke Leahy, the latter sent his effort harmlessly into the stand behind the goal.

They pressed deep into stoppage time for an unlikely equaliser but despite Johnson forcing keeper Harry Burgoyne into a decent stop, Dons were left to suffer their seventh defeat of the season.

Referee: Andy Woolmer

Attendance: 5,875

Shrewsbury Town: Burgoyne, Leahy, Pennington (Street 40), Moore, Winchester, Pyke, Bennett, Bayliss, Dunkley, Saydee (O'Brien 85), Shipley

Subs not used: Bevan, Bowman, Bloxham, Caton, Bailey

MK Dons: Cumming, Jules, O'Hora, Tucker (Smith 46), Harvie, Oyegoke, McEachran (Grant 78), Devoy, Burns (Johnson 46), Grigg, Dennis (Grant 78)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Lewington, Kayode

Booked: Oyegoke, Dennis McEachran, Street

Sent off: Devoy

