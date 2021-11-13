MK Dons vs Cambridge United: Get the latest from Stadium MK
Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:02
Cambridge get the game underway.
Orient await MK Dons in Papa John’s Trophy
Cambridge’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team for today’s game
Three changes to the side from last Saturday as Dons’ Covid players return to the fold - Daniel Harvie, Peter Kioso and David Kasumu return to the side
MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kioso, Kasumu, O’Riley, McEachran, Twine, Watters
Manning on Cambridge United
Liam Manning
If you look at how they got promoted, spending a period of time building up and backing Mark which they did a terrific job doing. They’ve taken the momentum of last year into this season and that deserves a huge amount of credit. It will be a really difficult game for us
After missing several first team players last week following two positive coronavirus tests, Liam Manning welcomed back the majority of his squad to training on Thursday.
One of the positive-tested players remains sidelined, feeling the after-effects of the virus and will remain so until they feel ready to return again.
Liam Manning said the health of his players will always take priority, especially with this virus.
A lot of links between Dons and the U’s
There are plenty of stories floating about today linking MK Dons and Cambridge:
Hiram Boateng won promotion with the U’s last season while exiled from the Dons fold
Cambridge United head to Stadium MK for only the second time