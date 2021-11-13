MK Dons vs Cambridge United: Get the latest from Stadium MK

MK Dons are back in action at Stadium MK this afternoon as they take on Cambridge United

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 3:02 pm

MK Dons are in action against Cambridge United this afternoon

Get the latest from Stadium MK

MK Dons vs Cambridge United: LIVE from Stadium MK

Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:02

Kick-off

Cambridge get the game underway.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:43

Orient await MK Dons in Papa John’s Trophy

MK Dons have discovered their fate in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy

Dons to take on Leyton Orient in Papa John’s Trophy

Dons will head to the capital later this month for the second round

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:11

Cambridge’s team to face MK Dons

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:05

MK Dons team for today’s game

Three changes to the side from last Saturday as Dons' Covid players return to the fold - Daniel Harvie, Peter Kioso and David Kasumu return to the side

Three changes to the side from last Saturday as Dons’ Covid players return to the fold - Daniel Harvie, Peter Kioso and David Kasumu return to the side

MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kioso, Kasumu, O’Riley, McEachran, Twine, Watters

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 12:13

Manning on Cambridge United

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning

If you look at how they got promoted, spending a period of time building up and backing Mark which they did a terrific job doing. They’ve taken the momentum of last year into this season and that deserves a huge amount of credit. It will be a really difficult game for us

Liam Manning
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 12:11

Health and safety first as players return from quarantine

After missing several first team players last week following two positive coronavirus tests, Liam Manning welcomed back the majority of his squad to training on Thursday.

One of the positive-tested players remains sidelined, feeling the after-effects of the virus and will remain so until they feel ready to return again.

Liam Manning said the health of his players will always take priority, especially with this virus.

Health comes first as Dons welcome back players from Covid quarantine

Players returned to training on Thursday following their quarantine period

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 12:07

A lot of links between Dons and the U’s

Hiram Boateng was a regular for Cambridge United last season while on loan at the Abbey Stadium

There are plenty of stories floating about today linking MK Dons and Cambridge:

Hiram Boateng won promotion with the U’s last season while exiled from the Dons fold

Harry Darling takes on the club which handed him his EFL debut

George Williams returns to Stadium MK for the first time since leaving Dons in January

Former Dons assistant manager Gary Waddock returns as assistant to Cambrige boss Mark Bonner

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 12:03

The form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off

MK Dons vs Cambridge United: Form, odds and stats

Cambridge United head to Stadium MK for only the second time

