MK Dons vs Gillingham: Get the latest from the New Year’s Day clash

Charlie Brown has found form and consistency a problem since arriving at MK Dons from Chelsea last January

Liam Manning admitted he won’t necessarily look to the transfer market to replace Max Watters after the striker returned to Cardiff City. It leaves the door open for Charlie Brown, who has had limited opportunity since signing for Dons a year ago, to step up and make and impression.

The head coach though said if that opportunity isn’t taken, he will be forced to look elsewhere to bolster his front line.