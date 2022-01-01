MK Dons vs Gillingham: Get the latest from the New Year’s Day clash

The curtain raises on 2022 at Stadium MK with MK Dons taking on Gillingham

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 1:30 pm

MK Dons are in action against Gillingham at Stadium MK

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Gillingham: LIVE

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 11:42

Are Gillingham an unknown quantity?

Gillingham manager Steve Evans

Gillingham have been hit with a lot of Covid disruptions recently, and haven’t played in three weeks. And it’s something of a welcome break after the Gills lost six straight before their enforced break.

Manager Steve Evans said: “We’ve tried our best to keep the positivity in the camp. We need to win some football matches. We are normally stronger in the second half of the season, and we will be, provided we’ve got the injuries cleared up a little bit.”

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 11:37

Does Watters’ return open the door for Charlie Brown?

Charlie Brown has found form and consistency a problem since arriving at MK Dons from Chelsea last January

Liam Manning admitted he won’t necessarily look to the transfer market to replace Max Watters after the striker returned to Cardiff City. It leaves the door open for Charlie Brown, who has had limited opportunity since signing for Dons a year ago, to step up and make and impression.

The head coach though said if that opportunity isn’t taken, he will be forced to look elsewhere to bolster his front line.

“It can be exciting - one door closes but another one opens,” he said. “Maybe it allows someone here to step up and grab the opportunity, maybe we have to look outside. It's an important message in-house: step up and show you can do it.”

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 11:31

Watters returns to Cardiff City

After scoring seven goals in 14 appearances for MK Dons, Max Watters has been recalled by Cardiff City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cardiff City have invoked their recall clause on Max Watters, ending his time at MK Dons. The striker netted seven goals in just 14 appearances at Stadium MK.

He was a bit stop-start - when we got here he was injured, he had an illness, got a few games then got injured again. He had some really good games for us, and I cannot speak highly enough of him

Liam Manning
Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 11:24

Form, odds and stats before kick-off

Dons will be eager to bring in the New Year with victory

