MK Dons vs Lincoln City: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons celebrate their win over Wycombe Wanderers last time out

Lincoln City will be out for revenge on Saturday when they head to Stadium MK to take on MK Dons.

Taking a 2-0 lead after just eight minutes on Boxing Day, Dons scored three times in the last half an hour at Sincil Bank, including a stoppage time winner from Scott Twine as Liam Manning’s side claimed a shock win.

In recent years, the Imps have had the upper hand over Dons, but overall Dons have won six of the 13 matches, Lincoln claiming four.

Dons recent form has seen them climb into fourth in League One, while Lincoln have won three of their five games since their late Dons heartbreak but are still languishing in 18th in the table.

Brett Huxtable will take charge of the game. In 14 matches this season, he has booked 46 players. Huxtable refereed this same fixture last season, and gave a bizarre penalty against Baily Cargill, as Lincoln ran out 2-1 winners at Stadium MK. His last Dons game though was back in August when he oversaw their Papa John’s Trophy win against Burton at the Pirelli Stadium. Christopher Husband and Paul Lister will run the lines, with Fourth Official Samuel Ogles.