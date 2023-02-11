MK Dons vs Oxford United - form, odds and stats

MK Dons will be looking to do the double over Oxford United on Saturday when they welcome the U’s to Stadium MK.

Matt Smith and Will Grigg were on the scoresheet at the Kassam Stadium back in September as Dons were 2-1 winners over Karl Robinson’s side.

Oxford sit 15th in the League One table, seven points ahead of Dons in 19th, having played a game more.

But they head to Milton Keynes off the back of four straight defeats, and just three wins since the end of November to their name.

Dons’ record is not a lot better, with four wins in that same period, but their win on Saturday over Bristol Rovers saw them move a point away from the relegation zone.

Oxford have been something of a bogey club for Dons down the years. In 12 meetings, Dons have won just three times – the third of which was earlier this season – with Oxford claiming the spoils five times, and three draws. And Oxford have only lost once in five visits to Milton Keynes, that coming in December 2019 when Joe Mason’s goal secured Russell Martin’s first victory in charge.

Dons are suffering something of an injury crisis defensively too, with Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora and deadline day signing Anthony Stewart out for the forseeable future, while striker Josh Kayode’s season is also run, requiring quad surgery.

Referee Andrew Kitchen will take charge of the game at Stadium MK, his 23rd game of the season. In the previous 22, he has booked 50 players, sent one off – former Dons striker Jordan Bowery while playing for Mansfield in the EFL Trophy against Derby County – and awarded five penalties. His last Dons game came in the same fixture in September.

Stephen Finch and Ryan Whitaker will run the lines, with Fourth Official - Stephen Brown.

