MK Dons vs Peterborough United - Form, odds and stats

After two weeks without a game, MK Dons get back to action this Saturday against old rivals Peterborough United at Stadium MK.

International duty meant Dons were left with a watching brief last weekend off the back of their 2-1 win over Oxford United.

And they saw Grant McCann’s side dish out a 3-0 thumping to Port Vale at London Road as they moved up to 10th in the League One table. The win, their second three-goal triumph in a row, comes after six consecutive defeats.

Posh appeared to make a strong start to life back in League One, winning four of their first five matches since their relegation from the Championship.

In 28 games between the sides, Dons have won 10 to Posh’s 13, with five draws. The last games between the sides came behind closed doors during the 2020/21 season, with a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK after Cameron Jerome cancelled out Johnson Clarke-Harris’ first-half opener, before Dons were handed a 3-0 thumping at London Road.

Ollie Yates will take charge of the game - his tenth game of the season. He has dished out 43 yellow cards so far. His last MK Dons game was the 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in February.

Joseph Stokes and Steven Plane will run the lines with Fourth Official : Kevin Howick.

