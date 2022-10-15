MK Dons vs Plymouth Argyle: Form, odds and stats

With MK Dons out of form and down on their luck, the visit of League One pace-setters Plymouth Argyle could not come at a worse time.

Steven Schumacher’s side, who missed out on the play-offs last season after a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Dons in the final game of the campaign, have picked up 31 points from a possible 39 this term, and sit atop the pile.

Read More Schumacher shocked to see Dons struggling this season

The Pilgrims head to Stadium MK with five straight wins behind them, and they are without defeat for nearly two months when they were thumped 5-1 by Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Dons meanwhile have lost their last three in League One and sit in 22nd spot, with just one win at ome this season - the 2-0 win over Port Vale in August.

There have been eight meetings between the sides down the years, with Dons winning three to Plymouth’s four. In four matches between the sides at Stadium MK, Dons have only won once, to Plymouth’s two. Last season, the sides shared a 1-1 draw in December – a game shown live on Sky Sports.

Dons will continue to be without Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson through injury, while Dawson Devoy has two more matches to serve in his suspension.

Sam Allison will be the man in the middle for the game. In eight games this term, Allison has booked 27 and sent off three. Dons fans last saw him during the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road in August 2021. Paul Yates and Oliver Bickle will run the lines with Fourth Official Marvyn Amphlett.

Advertisement

Read More Dons are facing a winter of discontent