MK Dons vs Rotherham United: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons take on Rotherham this weekend

League One action returns to Stadium MK for the first time in nearly a month with the visit of Rotherham on Saturday.

The Millers come two points and one position ahead of Liam Manning’s MK Dons side.

They arrive in a hot streak too, unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, winning five of those.

On Tuesday night, they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Wycombe Wanderers as they maintained fifth spot in the table.

There have been plenty of memorable meetings between the sides down the years - most notably Dons’ 4-1 victory at the New York Stadium which sent them to the top of the Championship table in 2015.

Games at Stadium MK have been full of goals too whenever the Millers have been in town, with 3-2 finishes in three of the last four meetings.

Overall, Dons have picked up four wins compared to Rotherham’s three, with five draws.

Home form has been decent for Dons this season, winning four, drawing one and losing just once at home in League One, though Rotherham’s away form is the fourth best in the division, with three wins from five matches, losing only once.

Chris Sarginson will take charge of the game. In 14 games this season, he has booked 49 players and sent off one. His last MK Dons game was almost almost a year ago (October 31 2020) when he oversaw the 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon. Andrew Hendley and Daniel Cook will run the lines, with Fourth Official Andy Bennett.