MK Dons vs Shrewsbury Town - Form, odds and stats

After climbing out of the relegation zone for the first time in three months, MK Dons will be eager to stay out of it but that should mean picking up points this evening when they take on Shrewsbury Town at Stadium MK.

It was the Shrews who dumped Dons into the bottom four back in October thanks to a 2-1 victory in Shropshire, but the win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday finally saw them claw out. And with 10 points from a possible 18 since the departure of Liam Manning in December, Dons are one of the form sides in the division.

Shrewsbury head to Stadium MK off the back of consecutive victories, and in hot goal-scoring form too. Having thrashed Burton 4-0 at the Pirelli Stadium, Steve Cotterill’s side backed it up on Saturday with a 5-1 thumping of Cambridge United. Those wins ended a four-match losing streak though for the side who sit 11th in League One.

There is precious little separating the sides down the years. In 21 encounters since 2006, Dons have claimed eight wins to Shrews’ six, with seven draws. Shrewsbury need to look back almost 10 years though for their last win in Milton Keynes, a 3-2 triumph in March 2013.

Referee Alan Young will take charge of the game, his 22nd game of the season. He has dished out 83 yellow cards, eight reds and awarded two penalties this term. Young came under the microscope a lot last season after forgetting to play first-half stoppage time in a game between Leyton Orient and Hartlepool, and sending off Dons loanee Josh Martin inexplicably in the FA Cup defeat to Stevenage. Nicholas Cooper and Adam Ricketts will run the lines with Fourth Official Darren Drysdale.

