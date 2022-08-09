MK Dons vs Sutton United - form, odds and stats

After suffering back-to-back defeats in League One, MK Dons turn their attention to the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night when they take on Sutton United.

Dons are yet to score this season, having lost 1-0 in each of their opening games against Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sutton meanwhile have scored twice this term, but after drawing 1-1 with Newport County on the first day of their League Two campaign, were beaten 2-1 on Saturday by Doncaster Rovers.

Matt Gray’s side just missed out on the play-offs last season with an eighth place finish, and came within minutes of a shock Papa John’s Trophy win, conceding in stoppage time against Rotherham at Wembley before going on to lose in extra time.

The sides have never crossed paths before, with Sutton making their EFL debut last season. Both tasted first round knock-outs last term too, with Sutton beaten 3-2 by Cardiff City, while Dons were thumped 5-0 in the now infamous game at Bournemouth.

The League Cup is arguably where Dons have played their biggest matches down the years, beating Manchester United 4-0 in 2014/15, and hosting European champions Liverpool in 2019 - the last time they made it beyond the first round.

Referee Charles Breakspear will take charge of the game. Somewhat notorious in the EFL, Mr Breakspear has already dished out six yellows and a red this season in three matches, while amassing 165/7 last term. His last Dons game came on New Year’s Day in the dour 0-0 draw with Gillingham at Stadium MK. In fact, Dons have a very good record with the referee in charge, winning nine of the last ten matches he has officiated.

Ryan Whitaker and Andy Bennett will run the lines with Fourth Official Stuart Butler.