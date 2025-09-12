MK Dons will need to shuffle the pack again to face Chesterfield

Full-backs are falling like flies at Stadium MK at the moment, with Gethin Jones and Joe Tomlinson expected to be out for lengthy spells, and now with Mellish suspended, the head coach is having to put square pegs into round holes once again.

“We have to look whether we have a suitable full-back, whether we go to a back three and play with wing-backs,” he said ahead of the trip to the SMH Group Stadium. “They’re our options.

“Ideally, the full-backs play 40-46 games each but unfortunately for us, for all the positions to get a suspension in, Jon getting one is hugely disappointing.

“We will have to juggle, we’ve looked at a couple of different things so far so we’ll go into the weekend as best we can.”

Dons can however welcome back Nathaniel Mendez-Laing from international duty with Guatemala, and Aaron Collins who is likely to be amongst the squad again after breaking his arm on the opening day of the season.

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up to face Chesterfield.