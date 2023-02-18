Moore delighted with Wednesday’s second-half response against Dons

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore felt the 5-2 win over MK Dons had a bit of everything as his side returned to the top of League One on Saturday.

Dons led through a Jonathan Leko effort after just two minutes - the first goal the Owls had conceded at Hillsborough in League One since October 29 - before Josh Windass equalised 10 minutes later. But Mo Eisa restored Dons lead on 24 minutes as Mark Jackson’s side went in ahead at the break.

The second-half then saw Wednesday level from the penalty spot via Michael Smith, then take the lead through sub Lee Gregory - a goal Mark Jackson was furious was allowed to stand. Smith then added his second and Wednesday’s fourth before George Byers’ 90th minute fifth.

“It was a game that had a bit of everything,” said Moore afterwards. “They made a really fast start, then we got back into it, and both were really excellent goals. But we had a lapse of concentration for the second goal.

“We went in at half-time and I wasn't ranting and raving at them. I was so calm because I knew we had ability in the team, and I knew with the mindset we had, we just needed to be a bit cleaner with our play, a bit more forceful and we got that in the second-half.

“It was always going to be a tricky fixture for us. The substitutes made an impact, and with the third game in the week, we knew the squad would come into effect.”