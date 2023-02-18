Moore delighted with Wednesday’s second-half response against Dons
Sheffield Wednesday 5-2 MK Dons
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore felt the 5-2 win over MK Dons had a bit of everything as his side returned to the top of League One on Saturday.
Dons led through a Jonathan Leko effort after just two minutes - the first goal the Owls had conceded at Hillsborough in League One since October 29 - before Josh Windass equalised 10 minutes later. But Mo Eisa restored Dons lead on 24 minutes as Mark Jackson’s side went in ahead at the break.
The second-half then saw Wednesday level from the penalty spot via Michael Smith, then take the lead through sub Lee Gregory - a goal Mark Jackson was furious was allowed to stand. Smith then added his second and Wednesday’s fourth before George Byers’ 90th minute fifth.
“It was a game that had a bit of everything,” said Moore afterwards. “They made a really fast start, then we got back into it, and both were really excellent goals. But we had a lapse of concentration for the second goal.
“We went in at half-time and I wasn't ranting and raving at them. I was so calm because I knew we had ability in the team, and I knew with the mindset we had, we just needed to be a bit cleaner with our play, a bit more forceful and we got that in the second-half.
“It was always going to be a tricky fixture for us. The substitutes made an impact, and with the third game in the week, we knew the squad would come into effect.”
With Plymouth’s draw away at Lincoln City, Wednesday return to the top of League One, but Moore was not getting too carried away with their league position with 15 games to go, adding: “I've heard the results, but at the moment, though it's nice, we know what's needed to continue what we're doing.”