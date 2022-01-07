More assists and goals on the agenda for defender Kioso

Peter Kioso shows his frustration

Scoring four goals and setting up three more goals from right wing-back, Peter Kioso could be forgiven for thinking he’s had a good first half of the season - but the 22-year-old is annoyed with himself.

During September and October, Kioso’s goal-scoring form was sensational, scoring four goals in eight games but he hasn’t found the back of the net since October 30.

His time on the pitch has been limited since then though, with Covid protocols restricting him to just six outings since his last strike in the 4-1 win at Crewe.

Despite his great return since arriving on loan from Luton Town in August though, Kioso admitted though his goals have ‘dried up’ recently, he is actually more concerned he has not been able to provide more chances for the likes of Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott.

Peter Kioso’s last goal came against Crewe at the end of October

“Funnily enough, I'm more annoyed I've not got enough assists recently!” he said. “I've been speaking to Troy and Mo, telling them I need to be providing more assists for them.

“I'm getting into the right areas, and earlier in the season I was looking to score but now I'm looking to assist.

“Goals have dried up, it doesn't feel good and it feels like I've lost my shooting boots! But hopefully it all comes back.”

After seeing Max Watters recalled early from his season-long loan spell at MK Dons by parent club Cardiff City at the end of last month, Luton are also able to recall Kioso from his spell this month should they so wish.

The 22-year-old though is not concerning himself with what might happen, instead only concentrating on the here and now.

He said: “I'm here, I'm an MK Dons player, my focus is the game tomorrow. That's all I'm thinking about, and I'm sure anyone else in the team is thinking about.

“When it comes to the transfer window, you can't think too far ahead because you lose track of what's going on in the moment.