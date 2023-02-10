More FA punishments for Bristol Rovers as Finley gets ban
The Bristol Rovers man was found guilty on video evidence
Sam Finley has been banned for three matches after he was adjudged to have stamped on MK Dons’ winger Sullay Kaikai last Saturday.
The incident, which happened in the 57th minute happened under referee Carl Boyeson’s nose, but the official missed the stamp while booking Finley for the foul on teh half-way line.
Finley, who also appeared to step on Mo Eisa earlier in the game after the striker was fouled, will face a three-match ban.
An FA statement confirmed: “The incident was not seen by the match officials but was caught on video, and the midfielder admitted that his behaviour at the time constitutes violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty.”
The suspension comes after Rovers team-mate James Gibbons was charged yesterday (Thursday) with improper conduct for two incidents during the same game.
Goals from Eisa and Max Dean ensured Dons ran out of the Memorial Stadium 2-0 winners.