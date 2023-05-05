Sunday promises to be another landmark day in Dean Lewington’s career at MK Dons, but once again, it will be pushed aside as more pressing matters take hold.

Previous Lewington landmarks have come in days the skipper would sooner forget - his 600th MK Dons game came in the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Southend in 2018; his 700th was defeat to Grimsby; his 800th a lockdown game against Burton Albion.

And this Sunday, should he play, Lewington will become the second-leading appearance maker in English football history for a single club (765). Should he make six appearances next season, Lewington will become take over atop that list.

With Dons’ League One status on the line though, needing a win at Burton to guarantee their place in the third tier, Lewington said he has bigger fish to fry.

“It's nice, but it has come at the wrong time,” he said. “I'd like to celebrate it but there are more important things to focus on and my full focus is on Sunday and the result.

“These achievements are nice to look back on, or when they come at better times but for now, all my focus is on the game.”

Despite the landmark being bumped down the running order of importance at the Pirelli Stadium on Sunday, head coach Mark Jackson took time to praise his skipper ahead of the game.

He said: “It's remarkable to do it for one club. The club certainly appreciates him. And whenever he retires, whenever that will be, I'm sure he'll get the recognition from the wider audience too, because it's a phenomenal record.

“He's as hungry as ever, he's been there, seen it, done it as well, and that's refreshing to see as well.

“He's been so important. When I first arrived, he wasn't even in the building because he was on the mend from surgery. His record speaks for itself. I'm told virtually every week about another landmark for him, so it's almost second nature. But it amazes me.

