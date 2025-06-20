More international interest in ex-Dons midfielder as Napoli table bid

The Italian giants could swoop in for Brighton’s midfielder

Danish midfielder Matt O’Riley is once again the subject of transfer speculation with reports of a bid to take him to Italy.

The 24-year-old ex-MK Dons midfielder is being tracked by Serie A champions Napoli, who, according to Sky Sports, have tabled a bid of €30 million to add him to their squad for next season’s title defence.

O’Riley had a hugely successful 18 months at MK Dons from 2021-22, making more than 50 outings for the side from MK1.

He departed for Celtic, where he spent two-and-a-half years, establishing himself as one of the best players in the country while earning an international call-up with Denmark.

Last summer, he moved to Brighton & Hove Albion for £25million, but suffered a serious injury on his debut when he took a nasty challenge from Jay Williams, then of Crawley and now of MK Dons, in the Carabao Cup.

Returning to fitness though, he made 23 appearances for the Seagulls last term, netting twice.

While Dons earned a cut of Celtic’s deal when O’Riley returned to England, they could again benefit from sell-on clauses built into his move away from Stadium MK.