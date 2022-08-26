News you can trust since 1981

Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons: Three points in the bag for Dons in Morecambe

MK Dons’ focus returns to League One today as they take on Morecambe, eager to pick up their second win of the season.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:52 pm
<p>MK Dons have made the long trip to Morecambe to take on the Shrimps at the Mazuma Stadium </p>

Get the latest from the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:58

Read the report at full-time

Clinical Dons put Morecambe to the sword in confident style

Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:52

FULL TIME! Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons

Clinical in front of goal, Dons win on the road for a second time in a week, lifting themselves out of the drop zone. Grant and Dennis with the second-half goals to wrap it up.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:46

89 mins: Dons make their final change

Zak Jules is on for Daniel Harvie

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:39

82 mins: Dennis should make it five

Wonderful run from Dennis, shows his man a clean set of heels but can’t beat Ripley this time.

Johnson comes close from the corner but it’s wide.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:34

75 mins: A quick break in play

Conor Grant getting some treatment after nearly getting on the end of Harvie’s cross. Louie Barry is ready to come on for him.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:25

67 mins: GOAL! Dennis make it four!

From absolutely nowhere! Johnson with a poke through after a loose touch and Dennis looks alive to sweep it home.

Morecambe fans on their way out with 22 minutes remaining!

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:20

62 mins: GOAL! Grant makes it 3-0

Terrific finish to make it 3-0! Lawrence breaks, spreads it wide for Grant who breaks the trap and takes his chance early to pick out the bottom corner!

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:18

60 mins: Double change for Dons

Devoy and Burns make way for Smith and Robson. Excellent performances from both!

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:17

58 mins: Dons starting to get into this half

After a slow start, Dons are now starting to get a bit more grip on this half, with Johnson testing Ripley again from range.

Ethan Robson and Matt Smith prepped to come on.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:09

50 mins: Cumming to the rescue again

Phillips with a great break in behind O’Hora. It’s a horrible touch from the striker and allows Cumming to get the upper hand and make the save.

