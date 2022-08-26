Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons: Three points in the bag for Dons in Morecambe
MK Dons’ focus returns to League One today as they take on Morecambe, eager to pick up their second win of the season.
MK Dons have made the long trip to Morecambe to take on the Shrimps at the Mazuma Stadium
Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:58
Clinical Dons put Morecambe to the sword in confident style
Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons
FULL TIME! Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons
Clinical in front of goal, Dons win on the road for a second time in a week, lifting themselves out of the drop zone. Grant and Dennis with the second-half goals to wrap it up.
89 mins: Dons make their final change
Zak Jules is on for Daniel Harvie
82 mins: Dennis should make it five
Wonderful run from Dennis, shows his man a clean set of heels but can’t beat Ripley this time.
Johnson comes close from the corner but it’s wide.
75 mins: A quick break in play
Conor Grant getting some treatment after nearly getting on the end of Harvie’s cross. Louie Barry is ready to come on for him.
67 mins: GOAL! Dennis make it four!
From absolutely nowhere! Johnson with a poke through after a loose touch and Dennis looks alive to sweep it home.
Morecambe fans on their way out with 22 minutes remaining!
62 mins: GOAL! Grant makes it 3-0
Terrific finish to make it 3-0! Lawrence breaks, spreads it wide for Grant who breaks the trap and takes his chance early to pick out the bottom corner!
60 mins: Double change for Dons
Devoy and Burns make way for Smith and Robson. Excellent performances from both!
58 mins: Dons starting to get into this half
After a slow start, Dons are now starting to get a bit more grip on this half, with Johnson testing Ripley again from range.
Ethan Robson and Matt Smith prepped to come on.
50 mins: Cumming to the rescue again
Phillips with a great break in behind O’Hora. It’s a horrible touch from the striker and allows Cumming to get the upper hand and make the save.