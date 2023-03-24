Morecambe clash ‘a big one’ for Dons’ survival hopes

Downplaying Saturday’s game with Morecambe is a pointless venture, according to MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson.

With the sides locked in a relegation scrap, Dons know they could do their survival chances a world of good by beating one of their rivals at the bottom of the table, making it three wins out of three. Morecambe meanwhile would leapfrog Dons on Saturday if they were to pick up their second away win of the season.

Having seen off both Cambridge and Accrington at the bottom in their last two, Jackson said Saturday’s clash is just as important as they take on the Shrimps, and there was no point in trying to deflect from the size of the task at hand.

“It's a big one for us,” he said. “We can't shy away from it at this stage. We've got to go out there with the mindset to win, but they'll be the same.

“It's about who can deal with the situation and the magnitide of the game. We've experienced that in the last few games and come through it really well.

“We have to be mindful of the threats Morecambe can pose. It's a massive game, but we'll be looking for three points.”

Captain Dean Lewington added: “It's another massive game on Saturday. We all know what's at stake, so we go into it in the best possible way.

