Morecambe vs MK Dons: Get the latest live from the League One clash
MK Dons make the long trip to the Mazuma Stadium this afternoon to take on Morecambe.
Get the latest from the game below.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:04
Morecambe’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
MK Dons make four changes to the side which started on Tuesday night in the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
Aden Baldwin, David Kasumu (injured in training), Hiram Boateng and Max Watters (injured on Tuesday)are out - Harry Darling, Ethan Robson, Josh McEachran and Mo Eisa come in.
Troy Parrott returns from Covid isolation and is named on the bench.
MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Kioso, Harvie, McEachran, Robson, O’Riley, Twine, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Baldwin, Jules, Brown, Watson, Boateng, Parrott
Injury news from the Dons camp
MK Dons could be without two key men at the Mazuma Stadium. Max Watters limped out of the defeat at Hillsborough and is still feeling the after-effects of it so is a doubt for the game.
Troy Parrott meanwhile has been out of the last two matches too following Covid protocols, and a question mark remains hanging over his availability for the game.
Manning isn’t convinced by Robinson’s revelations
Dons head coach doesn’t always believe what he hears though, despite what Mr Robinson in the opposite dressing room has said!
Liam Manning
We all deliberately put out messages we want people to hear! We don't always know how a team will setup so we empower the players. They have to step up and adapt, but we'll be prepared whatever they do tomorrow.
Revealing the game plan?
Stephen Robinson, Morecambe manager, was pretty open about his tactics when he spoke to the press earlier this week. Dons have struggled against teams who have sat deep and that’s exactly what Robinson has said his side will do...
But will they?!
Morecambe boss reveals how he plans to stop MK Dons
“We’ll allow them the ball in areas where they won’t be able to hurt us”
Form, odds and stats
Liam Manning’s side head north again on Saturday