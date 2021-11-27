Morecambe vs MK Dons: Get the latest live from the League One clash

MK Dons make the long trip to the Mazuma Stadium this afternoon to take on Morecambe.

Saturday, 27th November 2021, 2:04 pm

MK Dons take on Morecambe this afternoon

Get the latest from the game below.

Morecambe vs MK Dons

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:04

Morecambe’s team to face MK Dons

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:01

MK Dons team news

Harry Darling and Josh McEachran return to the MK Dons line-up this afternoon

MK Dons make four changes to the side which started on Tuesday night in the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Aden Baldwin, David Kasumu (injured in training), Hiram Boateng and Max Watters (injured on Tuesday)are out - Harry Darling, Ethan Robson, Josh McEachran and Mo Eisa come in.

Troy Parrott returns from Covid isolation and is named on the bench.

MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Kioso, Harvie, McEachran, Robson, O’Riley, Twine, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Baldwin, Jules, Brown, Watson, Boateng, Parrott

Friday, 26 November, 2021, 17:40

Injury news from the Dons camp

Max Watters is a doubt for MK Dons’ game with Morecambe

MK Dons could be without two key men at the Mazuma Stadium. Max Watters limped out of the defeat at Hillsborough and is still feeling the after-effects of it so is a doubt for the game.

Troy Parrott meanwhile has been out of the last two matches too following Covid protocols, and a question mark remains hanging over his availability for the game.

Friday, 26 November, 2021, 17:25

Manning isn’t convinced by Robinson’s revelations

Liam Manning said MK Dons must be prepared for all approaches despite the game-plan counterpart Stephen Robinson laid out for his Morecambe side in the media

Dons head coach doesn’t always believe what he hears though, despite what Mr Robinson in the opposite dressing room has said!

We all deliberately put out messages we want people to hear! We don't always know how a team will setup so we empower the players. They have to step up and adapt, but we'll be prepared whatever they do tomorrow.

Liam Manning
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 17:22

Revealing the game plan?

Stephen Robinson, Morecambe manager, was pretty open about his tactics when he spoke to the press earlier this week. Dons have struggled against teams who have sat deep and that’s exactly what Robinson has said his side will do...

But will they?!

Morecambe boss reveals how he plans to stop MK Dons

“We’ll allow them the ball in areas where they won’t be able to hurt us”

Friday, 26 November, 2021, 17:17

Form, odds and stats

Morecambe vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Liam Manning’s side head north again on Saturday

