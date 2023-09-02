Move falls through for Dons target after late admin issues

News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 20:41 BST- 1 min read

One of MK Dons’ transfer deadline day targets missed the cut-off to complete his move to a fellow League Two side on Friday night.

Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong was reportedly subject to a bidding war between Dons and big-spenders Wrexhamfor his services on Friday, with Dons opting instead to land Port Vale’s Ellis Harrison instead - a deal which went right to the wire, but was completed just in time.

While Dons confirmed the capture of the 29-year-old at 11.05pm - with paperwork completed ahead of the 11pm deadline - Wrexham missed the cut, and though they put out a message just before midnight tentatively confirming the transfer, their paperwork was filed too late.

A club statement read: “Wrexham AFC can confirm terms were agreed to sign Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong on Transfer Deadline Day, with paperwork submitted for his signing.

“Unfortunately, the required documentation and clearance requests could not be completed in time and his registration has been rejected.

“As a result, Luke remains a Harrogate Town player.

“The Club would like to thank the player for choosing to join Wrexham earlier in the day and are disappointed that this cannot now happen”

