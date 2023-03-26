Much-improved mood for everyone at MK Dons

MK Dons supporters celebrate the 1-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday

Not even the sudden downpour of rain could dampen the mood at Stadium MK at full-time on Saturday.

Jonathan Leko’s second-half goal wrapped up MK Dons’ third win in a row as they beat Morecambe to move four points clear of the relegation zone, much to the approval of the Cowshed.

In good voice for much of the game, the fans’ mood is a stark contrast to three weeks ago and the dismal 1-0 defeat to Port Vale.

After holding talks with his side following that loss, Mark Jackson said the week between then and the start of their winning streak - their first hat-trick of wins for a year - could end up being a pivotal moment in their season.

“It was a big moment,” said Jackson. “Nothing is done yet but when you look back, it might be a moment when there was a massive shift.

“We spoke a lot about that period between the games, we addressed a lot of things, and more importantly, we responded to everything we spoke about. We've got to keep fighting now.

“The fans are massive for any club, they're always here for us through the good and bad times. I was going around them at the end, and we really appreciate what they do for the club.”

Jonathan Leko goes to celebrate with the fans in the Cowshed after scoring the only goal against Morecambe

Goal-scorer Leko, who missed the defeat to Vale and the first two wins of the run though suspension, said the mood in the dressing room have been greatly improved in recent weeks after the victories.

He said: “The boys have been brilliant, but we've got to keep going, focus on beating Wycombe next week and we can't get too carried away.

“Everyone's happier, and smiling. We'll keep enjoying the wins but won't get too far ahead of ourselves.

