National League may be a gold mine as Williamson looks to mould MK Dons

MK Dons may look to the division below to bolster during the transfer window

MK Dons may delve into the National League again to make signings this month

The National League is something of an untapped source which MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson hopes he can take advantage of while the transfer window is open.

Having spent several years in charge in the non-leagues at Gateshead, Williamson has already captured two players this month who have impressed in the fifth tier in the form of Stephen Wearne and Kyran Lofthouse - both of whom played for his former club. The side from MK1 have also been linked with Aston Villa keeper Filip Marschall, who Williamson signed twice for the Heed on loan.

Read More Defender Lofthouse joins Dons on loan from Barnsley

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons have seldom made signings from outside of the EFL, with with Williamson's level of knowledge of the National League and the ever-improving standards below League Two level, the head coach believes it could be a strong source of players for the club this month.

"I see it as an extension (of the EFL)," he said. "There are big clubs down there - Chesterfield, Oldham. For me, there is no surprise when teams get promoted they continue that rise.

"I think the division is littered with league players because the finances there are as good as our league. It's a difficult market, but there are plenty of untapped players, or players with potential.