Naylor's late equaliser was what Chesterfield deserved, coach claims

The Chesterfield coach spoke after his side’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Saturday

Chesterfield coach Gary Roberts felt his side were good value for their share of the spoils after scoring a late equaliser against MK Dons on Saturday.

Tom Naylor nodded home an 86th minute leveller against Paul Warne’s side, cancelling out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s first-half opener.

While head coach Warne felt Dons dropped two points as a result of Naylor’s header, Spireites coach Roberts felt the hosts did plenty in the game to have warranted a share of the spoils.

He said: “Without being biased, we didn’t do enough in the first-half to merit getting a goal but I do feel we deserved a point out of our second-half performance. But I didn’t think we deserved to lose the game and possibly didn’t deserve to win either.

“At the minute, it does feel like we are being punished. Teams are not having a load of attempts on our goal. I think we have conceded the second least amount of shots in the division and we are getting punished but we don’t cry.

“I think it is a good point in the end. We went 1-0 down with a little bit of a ricochet, at the minute those things are going in the other teams’ favour. I don't think they had threatened the goal until then, first shot on goal and it went in. We thought that was a slice of luck for them.”

Roberts added: “I thought we were a little bit flat in the first-half. I didn’t think they hurt us but in possession we were a tiny bit flat. We couldn’t get momentum going in the game. You could feel it around the stadium.

“I thought in the second-half we were much stronger. I thought we threatened their backline more and I thought we deserved a minimum point. I thought we were by far the better team in the second-half and that we more than deserved a point.”

He added: “I thought we finished the game ever so well. At times I thought they were hanging on a bit. We were the team that was pushing. I think the subs all influenced the game.”