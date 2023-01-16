New boss offers a new opportunity for Dons midfielder Robson

Although it is a cliche of having a clean slate when a new manager arrives, Ethan Robson is one player in the MK Dons squad who could definitely benefit.

Starting the last two under Mark Jackson, Robson’s second spell at Stadium MK appears to be spluttering back into life - despite having to limp out of the action against Lincoln City on Saturday.

This time last year, the combative midfielder was recalled from his loan spell back to parent club Blackpool, sparking much remorse and disappointment from the Dons faithful. His return in the summer was met with delight but the result of his permanent switch has not brought about similar results as it had last term.

Under Liam Manning, Robson made just 16 appearances - ten of them starts - with the brunt of them coming in cup competitions. But with another five made since the former boss’ departure, Robson feels he has an opportunity kick-start his second spell at the club.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, it's a clean slate for everyone,” he said on Friday. “The manager needs to assess where everyone is at, he'll have his own thoughts on players and how they are training and interact with the group. Hopefully I've impressed him a bit and I can get back on the team-sheet.

“I got a start against Plymouth, and hopefully I showed the gaffer what I'm capable of and what I can bring to the table. I hope I can add to that performance. Football is a funny game: one minute you're out of the team, the next you're ready to take your opportunity. That's where I am at at the moment.

“I think you'll be able to see a little bit more pressing and counter-pressing which I'm capable of doing and can suit me a bit more than the previous style. It's certainly something I'm thriving off in training.”

Robson came off early in the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City, suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury

A year on from his sudden recall, the midfielder admitted 2022 was a difficult year for his career. Barely spotted on his return to Bloomfield Road, his struggles have continued at Stadium MK.

But with a new manager and a new opportunity to prove himself, Robson feels his and Dons’ fortunes will start to change.

He said: “Saying goodbye this time last year was tough, but this season has been tough as well. Once we start picking up results, we'll get that feel-good factor back at the club and we'll show what we're about.

