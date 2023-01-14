“We can’t keep waiting for the next game”: McEachran on Dons after Lincoln draw

January will be a vital month for MK Dons, particularly on the field says midfielder Josh McEachran.

After their goal-less draw with Lincoln City on Saturday, Dons face fellow strugglers Forest Green Rovers next Saturday before hosting Shrewsbury Town three days later - games the side have earmarked as ones they can win.

The draw with the Imps, albeit an uninspiring one at Stadium MK, helped move Dons up to 22nd in League One and to within two points of safety, but McEachran said points are imperative for his side now, especially with the month ahead.

“It's a massive month,” he said. “We've got Shrewsbury and Forest Green coming up. We can't keep waiting for the next game, waiting for the next game to start picking up points because time will run out.

“We're in a good place, the gaffer is really positive. We're not where we want to be but I'm sure it will change.”

A frustrating game

A total of six chances were created at Stadium MK during the sticky 0-0 draw with Lincoln - both sides with three apiece. It hardly made for a spectacle in front of just over 8,000 in attendance.

McEachran admitted there was an air of frustration in the Dons dressing room afterwards due to the lack of clear-cut chances created, especially after their defensive performance was a particularly solid one.

“It was a frustrating game,” McEachran continued. “We had a lot of the ball, created a couple of good chances but it was the final ball and the last little details which let us down. It has let us down a few times this season, so we know we have to get better in the final third. But we're working on it.

“Early on in the season, we weren't creating many chances, and when we were getting there, we weren't confident. Now you can see we're creating a few more - not too much today - but it's down to confidence. Once those first few goals go in, the confidence will come back.

