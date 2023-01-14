Trio of injuries a cause for concern after Dons’ draw with Lincoln

Warren O’Hora left Stadium MK on crutches as MK Dons suffered a trio of injuries during the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City.

The Irishman thumped the ground in pain as he took a first-half hit to his right foot, attempting to play on after treatment before immediately going down again and being replaced by Zak Jules.

Advertisement

Read More Elements to be pleased with after shot-shy Dons draw blank against Lincoln

But O’Hora’s injury was the first of three, with Ethan Robson appearing to suffer a hamstring injury in the second-half before Nathan Holland too had to limp out.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, boss Mark Jackson admitted it was too early to tell how any of his players were, but said their withdrawls meant his opportunities to make tactical changes in the second-half were greatly limited.

“We'll assess them overnight and into tomorrow morning and see how they go,” he said. “I try and stay positive and hopeful. It was clear they needed to come off.

Advertisement

“Losing those players limited us, and we had only a few substitutions we could make then. Those subs and the timing of the injuries limited us. It wasn't ideal but we have to deal with these situations. We tried to do it by keeping an attacking threat on the field.”

Jules, who replaced O’Hora in the first-half, helped Dons to a second consecutive home clean sheet - an all-round defensive performance Jackson was happy with.

Advertisement

Read More Goal-less between Dons and Lincoln City in uninspiring affair