New Dons signing to be announced ‘any time soon’ Jackson confirms

A second signing of the transfer window could be over the line ‘at any time’ according to MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson.

Dons have been heavily linked with Leeds striker Max Dean this week, with the teenager set to make the switch from Elland Road but the deal is yet to be confirmed.

Following Jonathan Leko’s move from Birmingham City last week too, Dons are also in the market for a new central defender following the injury to Warren O’Hora last Saturday.

Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s trip to bottom club Forest Green, Jackson said a deal was close to getting over the line but refused to be drawn on whether it was Deanm but said the club still on course for some of their top transfer targets this month.

“We're working hard, a signing will be announced any time soon,” he said. “I've heard we've been linked with players, but until it's signed, done and dusted.

“It would be wrong of me to talk about different players until they're here, but a player coming in will be announced any time soon.