New kit manufacturer to take over Dons shop at Stadium MK

Dons striker Mo Eisa sporting a Castore hoodie. The brand will take over from Errea as the new kit manufacturer from next season

MK Dons will be given a fresh, new look for the forthcoming season after signing a new kit deal with Castore.

Bringing to an end their seven year relationship with Errea, Castore will produce Dons’ kits for 2022/23 onwards, which will be revealed in a few weeks, as well as training and travelling kit for the players and staff.

The brand will also take over the club’s store at Stadium MK, and will introduce a new online shop for fans to order their Dons merchandise.

The Stadium MK store is set to open in August, due to licencing restrictions caused by the Women’s Euros, while the online shop will be launched in time for supporters to get their hands on the new kit prior to the start of the 2022/23 season.

Read More Dennis was on the radar for many clubs before Dons completed move

Dons Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “We are grateful to Errea for all their help and support over the past seven years but we felt now was the right time to move in a different direction when it comes to our retailing and kit manufacture.

“Castore are an exciting young company who are establishing themselves as one of the top sportswear providers in the country and that is why this partnership makes real sense and is why we are so enthused and energised by this opportunity to work with them.”

Tom Beahon, Co-founder of Castore, said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce Castore’s latest partnership with MK Dons and to be expanding further in to the world of English football.

“MK Dons have a spirit from the players to the backroom staff and fans that embodies the ‘Better Never Stops’ philosophy that is in the DNA of everything we do at Castore.”