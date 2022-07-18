New signings want to help drive Dons to promotion next season

The new summer signings are intent on taking MK Dons one step further this season, according to Jack Tucker.

After finishing third in League One last season and missing out on promotion via the play-offs, 11 new faces have been added to the squad, Tucker included.

With the amount of change and transition over the summer window already, the former Gillinghamdefender says it has been easy to fit into the group as they set their sights on getting promoted next season.

“Us new lads are looking to come into the team and help build on last year and hopefully take it one step further,” said Tucker after the 1-1 draw with King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.

“Confidence is high, although it didn’t finish the way they wanted it to last season, but as soon as I came in, there was no-one feeling sorry for themselves, just thinking that we need to go on and do it again this season.

“It has been great, everyone has been brilliant with me. There are a lot of lads my age and in my position - looking to further their career and have a good year. It has been great, everyone has been welcoming.

