New signings will dictate whether Dons’ starting line-up changes

With four bosies to his squad last week, Graham Alexander has laid down a challenge to his new signings to break into the first-team.

MK Dons’ starting XI in League Two has been, by and large, the same for the majority of the season - injuries notwithstanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Jack Payne, Joe Tomlinson, Ellis Harrison and Anthony Stewart coming into the squad before Friday’s deadline, the head coach now has additional options. But while he was keen to bring in reinforcements, the new players must earn their way into the team, starting this week with their first week of training at Woughton.

Read More Harrison joins Dons from Port Vale late on deadline day

“It’s down to the players now how that first-team evolves,” said Alexander. “We’ve got a really strong team, but the ability to make positive changes and to improve the performance is something that is important.

“Players need to get up to speed with what we want them to do, and there has not been a lot of change to the starting team. Getting those on the outside of that team up to speed is something we have to prioritise now. We’ll try and get some games behind closed doors to get them up to match fitness.

“We’ve got a good group, we’re only six games in and there is a long way to go. We’re in a process of going from a team losing to hopefully one consistently winning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We're still gelling everyone together. We've done well to win the games we have, but there is loads of room for improvement.”

Read More Nightmare deadline day has to be addressed

Speaking after the window closed, skipper Alex Gilbey said: “The squad looks a lot better. We've brought in a striker who has been scoring goals at a higher level, so that's a good sign.

“Ant has come back as well and the lads have been talking highly of him from last season.