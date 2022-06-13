New Swansea capture was ‘close to signing for MK Dons’

Nathan Wood, who signed for Swansea City, was a long-time target for MK Dons according to Russell Martin

New Swansea City signing Nathan Wood had been on MK Dons’ wishlist for a long time, according to former boss Russell Martin.

The 20-year-old defender moves to Wales from Championship side Middlesbrough, but was subject to a two-year-long pursuit from Martin which began at his time at Stadium MK.

Swansea have also been rumoured to be interested in another raid of Martin’s former club, with Harry Darling reportedly on their radar after failing to land him in January.

The Swansea boss said he came close to signing the youngster during his spell in charge of Dons, and was pleased to finally land his man.

“Nathan is a player I have wanted for two years now, I have been close to signing him a few times when I was at MK Dons,” said Martin.

“So, to actually have him here is great and I think he will add a lot to us in terms of his athleticism, and he brings a huge hunger and desire to play games.

“He is very composed for such a young man and he possesses all the tools you need for a centre-half. He brings physical presence, height and power and the right mentality.

“He has an incredible pedigree. He has probably got a little bit lost, for want of a better word, over the last year or two and had some difficult moments.

“But I think those experiences will be the making of him, he is absolutely desperate to get down to work with his new team-mates and we are really looking forward to working with him.”

It has been a quiet time at Stadium MK so far this summer, with Dons’ only move in the transfer window so far to sign striker Matt Dennis from Norwich City.