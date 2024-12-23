Newcastle United are keeping an eye on midfielder White at MK Dons

Joe White | Getty Images

The Premier League side are keeping close tabs on their midfielder in Milton Keynes

Joe White is in regular contact with parent club Newcastle United while he plies his trade for MK Dons.

The 22-year-old is on his fourth loan spell away from St James’ Park, having also joined Hartlepool United, Exeter City and Crewe Alexandra previously.

With three goals in 13 appearances for the club since arriving on transfer deadline day, White has started to establish himself as one of Dons’ key performers of late, and he is doing so under the watchful eyes of his parent club.

While White is chiefly in the hands of Dons head coach Scott Lindsey, the midfielder admitted he is also given pointers by the Magpies on what they want to see from him.

“I'm in regular contact with my loan manager, who comes to most of my games,” White said. “It's good for me, because it's not like I'm away and forgotten about.

“There is still a dialogue from Newcastle. They tell me what I'm doing well, where I need to improve and I can take that into games, knowing they are watching.”

White will likely feature heavily in Dons’ festive football this season, only the second time the 22-year-old has played first-team football over the Christmas period.

Heading into the busy spell, White hopes Dons can reverse their recent run - back-to-back defeats - and return to winning ways to get their season back on track again, adding: “We have to go on another run. We were in a good position, and we still are, but we want to get promoted. We have to put it to the back of our minds and win on Boxing Day.

“I love football over Christmas. I love watching it, and I only experienced playing in it last season for the first time, and I felt like I learnt so much from it.”