White's feeling alright playing in deeper MK Dons midfield role

Midfielder Joe White discussed his recent run of form for MK Dons

Playing a deeper role in MK Dons’ midfield of late has suited Newcastle United loanee Joe White.

Emerging as one of the side’s best performers in recent weeks, 22-year-old White has established himself in Scott Lindsey’s side as one of the key holding midfielders. Having initially played alongside Kane Thompson-Sommers before Liam Kelly returned from injury, White has been vital in giving Dons control in the centre of the park.

Given the players around him, White said playing the deeper role and seeing more of the ball has allowed him to play a more influential part in the side.

“I prefer it in that role in a team like this,” he said. “We have so much of the ball, and I want to be on it as much as possible. With this team, I feel I can do that. I'm having so many touches, I'm impacting games, it's what I want to do.

“But it's games like Saturday (losing to Newport) where I can learn even more. We have to take the sting out of games, especially when we concede first. Whether that's by keeping the ball for five minutes, playing in their half, taking the sting out of the crowd.”

Lining up recently next to Kelly, one of White’s closest friends in the Dons changing room, the Newcastle man says he is learning a lot with the former Crawley man, but he is not the only one.

White added: “He's one of my closest mates in the team. We have a good relationship, we both like to play forwards and positively. He really understands the game, but so many players in this team do. We're intelligent footballers, so whoever plays in there in the games coming up, I feel like we're really strong in that department.”