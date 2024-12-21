Newport run riot as MK Dons suffer wild defeat in Wales

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: Newport County 6-3 MK Dons

Games do not come more unpredictable than the remarkable 6-3 defeat MK Dons suffered at the hands of Newport County on Saturday.

Hat-tricks from Bryn Morris and Bobby Kamwa guided the Exiles to their first home win in nearly three months as Dons chased shadows for the majority of the game, particularly in the opening 36 minutes, which saw them 4-0 down.

Two goals from Luke Offord and a strike from Joe White though threatened to make an unlikely game of it when the score was reduced to 5-3 before Kamwa netted his third and final goal with nine minutes to go, seeing Dons drop to ninth in the table.

For a third game in a row, Scott Lindsey went for the same starting line-up named against Chesterfield and Gillingham. Neither Joe Tomlinson or MJ Williams made the squad despite returning to full training in the week.

The air-raid siren went off before the game as the sides came out, but few could have predicted the blitz Dons would face in the opening 36 minutes. Expecting a lively and in-your-face Newport side ahead of kick-off, few could have predicted Dons' defence would fold like a house of cards as individual errors would ultimately see them 4-0 down in a stunning opening half.

The first came when Laurence Maguire was caught in possession by Bryn Morris on 12 minutes, picking out the top corner in emphatic fashion for his first goal of the season.

It would only get beter for Morris four minutes later when he tapped in from close range after Joe Pritchard's loose touch was capitalised on by Bobby Kamwa, afterTom McGill denied Luke Jephcott's initial effort.

Things went from bad to worse for Dons when Nico Lawrence aimlessly played the ball forwards, with Jephcott capitalising, sliding in Kamwa to fire in Newport's third after just 23 minutes.

Luke Offord would then handle in the box 13 minutes later, only after both Kamwa and Cameron Antwi missed great chances, to give away a penalty, allowing Morris to fire past McGill for a third time, with Newport in wonderland at 4-0.

Never settling into the game, Dons were as bad in the first-half as they were good a week earlier in the loss to Gillingham, but managed to get themselves on the scoreboard in first-half stoppage time when Offord guided Joe White's free-kick past Nick Townsend.

The game would only get more incredible in the second-half, but it threatened to completely run away from Dons barely 90 seconds after the restart when Kamwa lifted his second of the day past McGill to make it 5-1, killing dead Scott Lindsey's half-time team-talk.

Two goals in four minutes though would threaten, albeit briefly, that Dons might have a way back into things when Joe White fired low past Townsend, before Offord got his second of the afternoon as he poked in from a corner to make it 5-3 with 15 minutes to go.

Newport needed to look back to October 1 for their last home win, and a nervous air began to fill Rodney Parade, but a clash between Kamwa and Maguire breathed life into the home fans again, and with it Kamwa got the last laugh, firing in his third and Newport's sixth - and second hat-trick of the game - to wrap things up with nine minutes to go.

Referee: Michael Barlow

Attendance: 4,298 (211)

Newport County: Townsend, McLoughlin, Baker, Brennan (Thomas 82), Morris, Antwi (Mawene 59), K. Evans, Spellman (Jameson 66), Jephcott (Hudlin 59), Kamwa

Subs not used: Carney, Clarke, Whitmore

MK Dons: McGill, Offord, Lawrence, Maguire, Nemane, Pritchard (Carroll 55), Kelly (Harrison 60), White, Gilbey, Wearne (Hendry 55), Hogan

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Lewingrton, Sherring, Thompson-Sommers

Booked: Nemane, White, Kamwa