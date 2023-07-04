No bids made by MK Dons for Everton youngster Welch

MK Dons have not made a bid for Everton youngster Reece Welch, the Citizen understands.

The 19-year-old was subject to heavy interest from Dons in January in the midst of their defensive injury crisis. A deal was thought to be close on deadline day but the club opted instead for Aberdeen centre-half Anthony Stewart.

The defender has been part of the Everton fold for a little over a decade, joining as an eight-year-old. Breaking into the limelight as part of the U18s squad in 2018, when still only 16, Welch signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park in September 2020, before being promoted to Everton’s U23s.

He made his first-team debut under Frank Lampard in March last year in the FA Cup, and was given his first Everton start in the Carabao Cup in last August when the Toffees took on Fleetwood Town.

While the move fell through in January, outlets have reported Dons tabling a bid for the youngster once more, but the Citizen understands those reports are wide of the mark, and no bids have been made for the Evertonian.