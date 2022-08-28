No complaints from Adams after Dons thrash his Morecambe side
Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons
Derek Adams felt the difference between MK Dons and his Morecambe side on Saturday was being clinical in front of goal.
While a Will Grigg brace ensured Dons went in 2-0 ahead at the break at the Mazuma Stadium, it could have been a different story had Jamie Cumming not made three brilliant saves, including a top-drawer denial to keep out Ryan Delaney’s header while the score was 1-0.
Second-half goals from Conor Grant and Matt Dennis put the game beyond doubt for Liam Manning’s side with the Morecambe boss ruing what might have been.
“In the second half, we got into the game and created a lot of good opportunities,” Adams said.
“We probably should have got back in the game, even in the first half with Ryan Delaney’s header, it was a great save from their goalkeeper.
“Over the afternoon, I thought they [MK Dons] were very clinical when they had their opportunities, and we weren’t so good in front of goal.
“We had a lot of chances in the game, very good chances at that, we probably should’ve scored a few goals but unfortunately today we didn’t.
“If we would’ve got back to 2-1, it would’ve obviously helped us and we had the opportunity to do that on a number of occasions, we weren’t able to get that and then we got counterattacked.
“MK Dons were clinical and deserved to win.”