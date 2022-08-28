No doubts in Grigg’s abilities after difficult Sunderland experience

After his difficult spell at Sunderland, Will Grigg said he never doubted his ability to score goals after he netted his first goals as a permanent MK Dons player on Saturday.

The 31-year-old scored just eight times in three-and-a-half years with the Black Cats, but spent the last 18 months on loan at both Dons and Rotherham as he sought a way out of the Stadium of Light.

His brace in the 4-0 win at Morecambe on Saturday though takes him to 32 at Dons, including his previous two loan spells as well, which Grigg says shows he is still very much the goal-scorer he was earlier in his career.

“I’ve not had any doubts in my abilities, I’m confident in my own ability,” he said. “I had a tough few years with everything that happened at Sunderland, and everything around the move.

“But I’ve put all that behind me now and I’m feeling confident at a club I love, and I feel love me too. I’m feeling really positive at the moment.

“I've always enjoyed my football (at MK Dons), the club has been brilliant for me. I find myself in the goals again here, and I fancy myself to score the chances we create. I got two today, which sums it up.”

Grigg’s return from a hamstring injury which ruled him out of three matches this season saw him withdrawn at half-time at the Mazuma Stadium as part of his comeback plan.

“The gaffer has been good with me, easing me back in,” the striker continued. “On Tuesday, the plan was to play half-an-hour, 40 minutes based on how I felt and today was to play 45 and see how we got on.

