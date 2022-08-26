No easy games in League One says Manning ahead of Dons’ trip to Morecambe

Though Morecambe are still seeking their first win of the season, Liam Manning does not expect them to be any more desperate to beat his MK Dons side on Saturday.

Dons head to the Mazuma Stadium just one place above the Shrimps in League One, 22nd to 23rd, with both sides eager to get a win on board to help them up the table at this early stage.

But while Dons picked up a win against Port Vale to get their first points, Morecambe are still looking for their first league victory, having drawn three of their first five games this term.

Despite Derek Adams’ side being eager to get that monkey off their backs though, Manning says they will be no more desperate to win than at any other time, such is the competitive nature of League One.

“Everyone goes into games flat-out now,” he said. “There aren't any games where the opposition isn't desperate to win. And I expect that from Morecambe.

“They'll be well coached and organised, they'll be compact and won't give up space, they'll be aggressive, have moments of quality, and will have a threat.

“But we want to control what we can, and if we can get that right, the outcome will come our way.

“Of course you want to hit the ground running and get points on the board early, but some clubs take longer than others to get up to speed. We're still knitting it all together to get a performance to win those games.”

Dons’ last trip to the Mazuma Stadium was one of their most dominant performances of the season. Mo Eisa, Scott Twine, Matt O’Riley and Harry Darling all got on the scoresheet in a brilliant 4-0 win for Manning’s side, and though the game holds fond memories for Manning, he said he expects vast differences when the sides meet tomorrow.

He said: “We started that game really slowly, I think Harry Darling had a really slow start to the game! But Mo's goal in the first half was excellent, and we went from there.

